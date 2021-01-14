Pakistan
Ahsan’s demand for accountability just to please political masters: Chohan
14 Jan 2021
RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Prisons, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Thursday said that PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s demand for accountability was nothing special just to please his political masters.
"Today, PML-N is making noise over winning 10 seats out of total 23 seats in recently held Gilgit Baltistan elections." he said.
Giving his reaction over the statements of PML-N leaders during press conference in Islamabad, he said that the Election Commission and the court have endorsed PTI’s stand about rigging in 2013 elections after opening four constituencies.
PML-N leaders are issuing misleading statements merely to hoodwink the public and discredit the government of its excellent performance, he said.
