ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World Bank to cooperate in higher education sector in KP

  • He was talking to a delegation of World Bank led by its country director Najib Bin Hussain who called on the KP government spokesman here at his office.
APP 14 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash Thursday welcomed World Bank Country Director’s assurance to cooperate in higher education sector of the province.

He said the KP government was working with the World Bank to implement a number of projects, adding that the government wanted donor agencies to provide technical assistance to the government in various fields.

He was talking to a delegation of World Bank led by its country director Najib Bin Hussain who called on the KP government spokesman here at his office.

On the occasion the country director of World Bank assured technical assistance to Department of Higher Education KP.

The delegation included Country Director Najib Bin Hussain, Operations Manager, Program Leader Abdul Razzaq, Senior Operation Manager Amina Raja and Operation Officer Syed Usman Raja.

The Special Assistant briefed the delegation about the KP Government's Department of Higher Education and the steps for promotion of soft skills among students, employment trends based education at universities and access of Pakistani students to international market.

He told the delegation that higher education in KP was not limited to degrees rather the government was taking steps to ensure access to the international market while imparting market oriented education.

The World Bank Country Director agreed to enhance cooperation with KP government in general and with the Department of Higher Education in particular.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of the Department of Higher Education on international standards and modern lines.

The World Bank delegation appreciated the vision presented by the Special Assistant to the students and expressed interest in it.

During the meeting, Kamran Bangash, representing Pakhtunkhwa students, emphasized on providing employment opportunities and developing skills and abilities among the youth.

The World Bank Country Director assured full support to the Special Assistant in the field of higher education.

World Bank Kamran Bangash KPK government international market higher education universities Najib Bin Hussain Amina Raja Syed Usman Raja Abdul Razzaq education sector

World Bank to cooperate in higher education sector in KP

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters