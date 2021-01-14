World Bank to cooperate in higher education sector in KP

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash Thursday welcomed World Bank Country Director’s assurance to cooperate in higher education sector of the province.

He said the KP government was working with the World Bank to implement a number of projects, adding that the government wanted donor agencies to provide technical assistance to the government in various fields.

He was talking to a delegation of World Bank led by its country director Najib Bin Hussain who called on the KP government spokesman here at his office.

On the occasion the country director of World Bank assured technical assistance to Department of Higher Education KP.

The delegation included Country Director Najib Bin Hussain, Operations Manager, Program Leader Abdul Razzaq, Senior Operation Manager Amina Raja and Operation Officer Syed Usman Raja.

The Special Assistant briefed the delegation about the KP Government's Department of Higher Education and the steps for promotion of soft skills among students, employment trends based education at universities and access of Pakistani students to international market.

He told the delegation that higher education in KP was not limited to degrees rather the government was taking steps to ensure access to the international market while imparting market oriented education.

The World Bank Country Director agreed to enhance cooperation with KP government in general and with the Department of Higher Education in particular.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of the Department of Higher Education on international standards and modern lines.

The World Bank delegation appreciated the vision presented by the Special Assistant to the students and expressed interest in it.

During the meeting, Kamran Bangash, representing Pakhtunkhwa students, emphasized on providing employment opportunities and developing skills and abilities among the youth.

The World Bank Country Director assured full support to the Special Assistant in the field of higher education.