E-Sports to bring earning opportunity for youth: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government is all set to promote E-Sports in the country which will give youth a new opportunity to make money.

He was speaking at a ceremony for signing Memorandum of Understanding between Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), held here.

The federal minister was accompanied by Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza.

He said Pakistan is a country comprising over a big chunk of youth population. The number of our youth between the ages of 13-17 was in the millions.

Like Pakistan Super League, he said, the whole country will be divided into six regions for e-sports.

"We are also bringing video gaming in Lahore Karachi", he added.

Chaudhry Fawad said numerous games were played in Pakistan and many of our children made a name for themselves in these sports.

About the developments in the health sector, Chaudhry Fawad said that two of the world's biggest brands are coming to Pakistan's health sector.

He also mentioned that two big cannula factories will be set up in the country by the month of April.

The federal minister stated that this is the year of science and technology and now science and technology were being mentioned everywhere in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Fehmida Mirza said that the E-sports industry has witnessed a boom during the COVID-19 days.

She said that Pakistani children have won top prizes in E-sports. "We will try to include every sport in E-sports", Dr. Mirza added.

She said that teams will be formed in all provinces for different games. "Our children should get opportunities in the field of sports in Pakistan", she added.

Earlier, the MoU was signed between the PSB and PSF by the representatives of both the institutions for promotion of E-Sports in the country.