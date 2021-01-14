Pakistan
Foreign exchange reserves stand at $20,519 million
ISLAMABAD: The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US $20,519.0 million as on January 08, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday reported.
According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at US$13,400.0 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 7,119.0 million.
During the week ending January 08, the SBP reserves decreased by US$12 million to US$13,400.0 million.
