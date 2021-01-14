ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Pakistan

Fawad criticizes opposition for maligning national institutions

  • Fawad said the present ECP was formed in consultation with PPP and PML-N and it didn't conduct previous election.
APP 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday criticized the opposition parties for maligning the state institutions.

"Opposition parties are maligning in the state institutions whether it is Supreme Court of Pakistan, Election Commission of Pakistan or Army", Ch Fawad said while asking the opposition to at least spare a single national institution from their criticism.

The federal minister was speaking at the news conference along with Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak and Federal Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem.

Chaudhry Fawad said the present Election Commission of Pakistan was formed in consultation with Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and it didn't conduct previous election.

The opposition alliance wanted to take Pakistan's politics to a dead end, the minister said.

