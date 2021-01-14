ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Pakistan

Law to take action if PDM protest goes against law: Farogh Naseem

  • The minister said that the apex court had made it clear that protests and sit-ins could not be held at every place.
APP 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that the state would recognise the democratic rights of the opposition parties for protests,however necessary action would be taken for violations of the law.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Ahmed and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khuttak, said, protest was a fundamental right for every citizen which ensured freedom of expression and freedom of will and all these were the basic rights of the citizens.

The minister, citing the Supreme Court's decision in the Faizabad sit-in case, said that the apex court had made it clear that protests and sit-ins could not be held at every place.

Under article 189, everyone was bound to respect apex court's judgement, he said and advised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties to hold their protests within law. "The state will protect your rights within the law," he said.

He also advised the citizens not to take law into their hands and respect the law and prove themselves to be good citizens.

