Markets
Wall St edges higher with focus on Biden's stimulus plan
14 Jan 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday with investors awaiting details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus to jump-start the economy as data showed a struggling job market recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 31,085.67. The S&P 500 rose 5.1 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 3,814.98, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 45.8 points, or 0.35%, to 13,174.75 at the opening bell.
