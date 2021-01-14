ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Pakistan

Sanjrani for taking austerity focused, environment friendly measures

  • The proposal about searching out an alternative to printed periodic reports and other publications was discussed in detail during the meeting.
APP 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has directed to take austerity focused and environment friendly measures with a view to contribute towards growth and prosperity of the people.

Presiding over a high level meeting at the Senate, the Senate chairman was given a detailed briefing by the Senate Secretary Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan on the proposed initiatives aimed at contributing towards the national exchequer and environment, said a news release issued here Thursday.

The proposal about searching out an alternative to printed periodic reports and other publications was discussed in detail during the meeting.

The chairman observed that there was a need to rely on technology in this regard and sharing the periodic reports, documents and other publications in soft form would help the Senators to a great extent in reading and reviewing the issues and this needs to be adopted as regular feature.

He said the initiative would not only help reduce the expenditures but also contribute towards the environment as globally such practices were encouraged for environmental safety.

He also pointed out that globally parliaments are heavily reliant on technologies and we also need to take benefit from the existing resources to lower the expenditures and introduce environmental friendly initiatives for public good.

