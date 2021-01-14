ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
More funds to be allocated in PSDP for welfare of minorities in Balochitan: CM Kamal

  • Jam Kamal said minority communities were playing their important role for development of the country and for Balochistan from long time which should be appreciated.
APP 14 Jan 2021

QUETTA: Chairman the of the Commission formed for the protection of minorities, Dr. Shuaib Suddle called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday at CM Secretariat office here.

The Provision of security measures to worship places of minorities and other matters of related to the minorities came under discussion during the meeting.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said minority communities were playing their important role for development of the country and for Balochistan from long time which should be appreciated.

It was top priority of provincial government to ensure protection of the rights and welfare of minorities in the respective areas of the Balochsitan, he said.

The CM said steps were being taken for safety of rights, social and economic betterment of minorities’ community saying the implementation of 5% quota for minorities has been ensured in Balochistan.

“Hefty funds had been allocated for places of worship and welfare schemes of the minority communities”, he said adding incumbent provincial government has set up a separate department for minority community to address their issues.

Jam Kamal Khan further said more funds would be included in the upcoming PSDP to launch new development of projects for welfare of minority community.

Dr. Shuaib Suddle appreciated the role of Balochistan Government for taking measures for minorities, saying the Commission was constituted in January 2019 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

He said people of minority communities could contact the Commission in case of any issues.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr. Rasmesh Kumar, Parliamentary Secretary Minority Affairs Danish Kumar and Secretary Minority Affairs Abdul Fateh Bhangar were present on the occasion.

More funds to be allocated in PSDP for welfare of minorities in Balochitan: CM Kamal

