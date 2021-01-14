ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ASML CEO sees US-China trade antagonism outlasting Trump

  • Some industry watchers had hoped that the transition from US President Donald Trump's administration to President-elect Joe Biden would ease tensions.
  • I don't think that's going to change. To be honest this goes to the heart of, I would say the very core of, industrial policy in both countries.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

AMSTERDAM: ASML CEO Peter Wennink expects further antagonism between the United States and China over semiconductor technology, even as a new administration is set to take over in Washington, he told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.

The Netherlands-based technology giant has already been caught up in the trade war between Washington and Beijing, with the halting of sales of its latest machines, worth roughly $200 million each, to China due to US government pressure.

Some industry watchers had hoped that the transition from US President Donald Trump's administration to President-elect Joe Biden would ease tensions.

But Wennink said he does not expect a major change any time soon due to rival efforts by the superpowers to control leading technology, including semiconductor systems produced by ASML.

"That has a competitive space there and that creates this antagonism and that's what we have seen," he said referring to the US restrictions on trade with China.

"I don't think that's going to change. To be honest this goes to the heart of, I would say the very core of, industrial policy in both countries. It's semiconductors, it's technology that will create that value base, so that's not going to change and we'll have to live with that."

ASML is the world's leading manufacturer of lithography machines, which use energy beams to map computer chip circuitry. It's main customers are chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Intel Corp, which use its most advanced "EUV", or extreme ultraviolet, systems.

For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, the company's net sales rose to 3.96 billion euros ($4.82 billion), from 3 billion a year ago, ahead of analyst estimates of 3.7 billion euros. Net profit rose to 1.06 billion euros from 627 million euros.

ASML semiconductor technology US restrictions on trade manufacturer of lithography machines

ASML CEO sees US-China trade antagonism outlasting Trump

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters