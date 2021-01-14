Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

A solider of the Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), ISPR reported on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation in Dewa Sector along the LoC which was responded promptly by Pakistani troops in a befitting manner, inflecting heavy losses to enemy in terms of men and material.

During the fire exchange, sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, 28, while fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom, said ISPR.

In separate incidents earlier in the day, Security forces conducted two separate intelligence based operations on terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan.

Two terrorists including an IED expert killed in the operations.

During exchange of fire, three soldiers – Sepoy Azaib Ahmed (resident of Karak), Sepoy Zia Ul Islam (resident of Bannu) and Lance Naik Abbass Khan (resident of Distt Orakzai) embraced shahadat.