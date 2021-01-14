Pakistan
CNG stations in Sindh to remain closed for 48 hours
- Gas supply to the CNG stations will be restored on Saturday morning by Sui Southern Gas Company, Wali Warsi said.
14 Jan 2021
HYDERABAD: All Pakistan CNG Association has announced that CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed from 8 a.m of January 14 (Thursday) to 8 a.m of January 16 (Saturday) for 48 hours.
According to statement issued by General Secretary All Pakistan CNG Association Sindh Zone Sayed Wali Warsi here on Thursday, all CNG stations including those converted into RLNG will remain closed for 48 hours due to shortage of gas in the country.
Gas supply to the CNG stations will be restored on Saturday morning by Sui Southern Gas Company, Wali Warsi said.
Appointment of legal counsel: Indian Govt not serious in Kulbhushan Jadhav's matters: IHC CJ
CNG stations in Sindh to remain closed for 48 hours
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC
Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence
Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat
Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice
IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman
China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts
Moody’s too sees slow recovery
WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants
Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent
Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches
Read more stories
Comments