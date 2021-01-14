Asad Umar to inaugurate NADRA Centre at Ubauro on Friday

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiavies Asad Umar will perform online inauguration of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Centre at Ubauro, district Ghotki, at 9 a.m. on January 15.

MPA -Sindh Sidra Imran while talking to APP said that the people of district Ghotki in their special request to the Federal Minister Asad Umar, during his visit to the district on November 27, had asked for the establishment of the NADRA Centre and the same was being entertained and fulfilled.

She said that the provision of better facilities to the people was the motive of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

She said that MPA Shaharyar Khan Shar and she herself would be physically present at NADRA Ubauro Centre for the inauguration.