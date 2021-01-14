Pakistan
Six more corona patients die in Faisalabad
- According to the health department spokesperson, the number of deaths had reached 365 since March last year.
14 Jan 2021
FAISALABAD: Six more patients died of the COVID-19 while 97 people tested positive during past two days.
According to the health department spokesperson, the number of deaths had reached 365 since March last year.
He said 1,200 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the period , adding that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 614 while 6,666 patients had so far been recovered.
He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients, adding that 88 patients, including 36 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 42, including seven confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.
