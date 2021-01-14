Gold prices decrease Rs500 to Rs112,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs112,900 on Thursday against its sale at Rs113,400 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs428 and was traded at Rs96,794 against Rs97,222 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs88,727 per tola.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $16 and was sold at $1839 against its sale at $1855, the association added.