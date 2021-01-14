Business & Finance
Russia's 2021 car sales seen rising 2.1pc: AEB
MOSCOW: Sales of new cars in Russia this year are expected to rise 2.1% year on year to 1.63 million units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday.
Last year new car sales stood at 1.52 million units, a year-on-year fall of 9.1%, the group said.
