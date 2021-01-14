ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Low-cost Norwegian Air Shuttle drops long-haul

  • The company has been placed under bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway to shield it from creditors while it tries to come up with a financial restructuring plan.
AFP 14 Jan 2021

OSLO: Norwegian Air Shuttle, a pioneer in low-cost long-haul flights, said Thursday it would drop long distance routes and focus on Europe as it tries to restructure and avoid bankruptcy.

"The board today presented the company's new business plan based on a simpler structure and a network of European routes with no long-haul," Norwegian said in a statement, adding at a press conference that the move would affect more than 2,000 jobs.

Norwegian Air Shuttle, which had grown to become Europe's third-biggest low-cost carrier, had revolutionised transatlantic travel in recent years by trying to extend the no-frills model to long-haul flights.

But the company racked up repeated losses, largely because of technical misfortunes. Its Boeing 777 Dreamliners encountered problems with their Rolls-Royce engines, and then its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were grounded, as elsewhere in the world, after two fatal crashes.

At the same time, the company's ambitious expansion programme saddled it with mountains of debt, totalling 66.8 billion kroner (6.5 billion euros, $7.9 billion) including liabilities, at the end of September.

In the red since 2017, the company's woes deteriorated further with the Covid-19 pandemic which paralysed global air travel last year.

Out of a pre-Covid fleet of 140 aircraft, only six of its planes have been flying in recent months and the number of staff still on the job has fallen to 600, from 10,000 before the crisis.

The company has been placed under bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway to shield it from creditors while it tries to come up with a financial restructuring plan.

On Thursday, Norwegian said it wanted to reduce its debt to around 20 billion kroner, raise four to five billion kroner in capital, and have 50 aircraft in use this year and 70 next year.

Norwegian's fate depends however on the outcome of negotiations with creditors.

Norwegian Air bankruptcy Low cost airlines

Low-cost Norwegian Air Shuttle drops long-haul

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters