Business & Finance
One-dose Sputnik V vaccine to have 73-85pc efficacy
- Authorities said on Monday that Russia would conduct a clinical trial of a one-dose version of its coronavirus vaccine.
- It as a possible "temporary" solution to help countries with high infection rates make the drug go further.
14 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: A one-dose course of Russia's Sputnik vaccine against COVID-19 will have an efficacy rate of 73-85%, the head of the country's sovereign wealth fund told Reuters on Thursday.
Authorities said on Monday that Russia would conduct a clinical trial of a one-dose version of its coronavirus vaccine, describing it as a possible "temporary" solution to help countries with high infection rates make the drug go further.
