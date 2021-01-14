Google backs Biden's immigration reform plan for 'dreamers'

Google has announced that it would support President-elect Joe Biden's efforts to pass a new United States immigration law, helping to cover application fees for immigrants seeking lawful work.

On Wednesday, Google announced its philanthropic aim to pay for the application fees of nearly 500 young immigrants, seeking employment under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme.

This decision comes as Google, along with other major American employers, criticised President Trump's restrictive immigration policies, and undermining the companies’ ability to hire foreign-born workers.

Biden stated last week that he would propose an unspecified immigration legislation to Congress "immediately", upon taking office on the 20th of January, and with the Democratic Party controlling Congress and making major gains in the Senate, the chances of the legislation being passed is likely.

“We will support efforts by the new Congress and incoming Administration to pass comprehensive immigration reform that improves employment-based visa programs that enhance American competitiveness, gives greater assurance to immigrant workers and employers, and promotes better and more humane immigration processing and border security practices,” Google senior vice president Kent Walker said in a blog post.

Walker added that Google.org would donate $250,000 to the organisation United We Dream, which helps immigrants living in the United States unlawfully, after arriving as children to secure work permits and avoid deportation using DACA.

Several other big technology companies in statements this week echoed support for immigration reform.