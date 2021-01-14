ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,942 Decreased By ▼ -149.6 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,165 Decreased By ▼ -120.72 (-0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England cricket fan waits 10 months for Sri Lanka Test - and gets kicked out

  • Rob Lewis had to resort to subterfuge to sneak a peek at the day's play.
AFP 14 Jan 2021

GALLE: An England cricket fan who waited 10 months in Sri Lanka to watch his team play was escorted away by police before a ball had been bowled in the first Test on Thursday.

Rob Lewis, who decided to stay in the country after the original tour was aborted over the coronavirus last March, had to resort to subterfuge to sneak a peek at the day's play.

Lewis was ordered off the historic ramparts of Galle Fort, a vantage point which overlooks the city's cricket ground, just after the national anthems. The game was held behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

"I am very frustrated. I waited 10 months to watch this match and the police have kicked me out," Lewis told AFP.

"At least I managed to sing 'Jerusalem'," he added.

Hours after getting his marching orders, Lewis returned to another area of the fort further from the ground, but still with a view of the game.

"Back on the Fort because I work here now," he said on Twitter without giving an explanation, though he was wearing a hard hat and a fluorescent safety jacket over his England T shirt.

He had put up three banners, including one from the Barmy Army, as England's supporters are known, and another for a charity helping stray dogs in Sri Lanka. But they were also taken down by authorities.

During his stay in Sri Lanka, Lewis has worked remotely as a web designer and done stints as a nightclub DJ.

He visited Galle Fort on Saturday to map out his plans as it became clear that no spectators will be allowed at the ground.

Lewis said he was warned in advance that he would only get restricted access to the ramparts.

"They gave me half-an-hour to put up three banners and go. That's all," Lewis added.

"There will be another nine days of play and I hope I will be able to get permission to go up there again."

Sri Lankan police banned all visitors from the 16th-century ramparts, a magnet for locals who want to avoid paying for tickets, officially for security reasons.

But a few journalists were allowed to cover the match from the fort.

Fans and media were barred from the stadium because of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 50,000 people and killed nearly 250 in the South Asian nation.

Sri Lankan journalist Rex Clementine scaled the ramparts to keep up his record of covering every Test in Sri Lanka since 2000.

"I want to maintain my record even if they don't allow reporters to the grounds," he said.

Soldiers and security personnel in hazmat suits were posted around the stadium and checked the few people allowed in.

Coronavirus Sri Lanka Test match

England cricket fan waits 10 months for Sri Lanka Test - and gets kicked out

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters