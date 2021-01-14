Pakistan Navy promotes three Commodores to rank of Rear Admiral

Three Commodores of the Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, DGPR said on Thursday.

According to the Director General Public Relations (DGPR), the promoted officers include Commodore Javed Iqbal, Commodore Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Commodore Salman Ilyas.

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal and Rear Admiral Muhammad Sohail Arshad got commissioned in the Pakistan Navy in 1989, while Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas received his commission in 1990.

The spokesperson further said that the newly-promoted Rear Admirals are graduates of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad and have vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.