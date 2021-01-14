ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Argentina's wheat harvest seen at 17mn tonnes, exchange says

Reuters 14 Jan 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's wheat harvest is expected to be 17 million tonnes, up from the 16.5 million estimated in December, boosted by record yields in southeast Buenos Aires province, the Rosario grains exchange (BCR) said on Wednesday.

Recent rains have also helped improve the state of the country's crops ahead of the 2020/2021 harvest, a welcome relief for farmers following a prolonged drought during the southern hemisphere winter.

The exchange also estimated a harvest of 47 million tonnes for soybeans this season and 46 million tonnes for corn.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soybean oil and flour, the third largest of corn and an important global supplier of wheat.

