2021 to be a ‘game changer’ for Made in Pakistan devices, says Chaudhry

  • He added that at least two global brands are ready to set up their factories in Pakistan.
Ali Ahmed 14 Jan 2021

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has called the ongoing year 2021, as a ‘game-changer’ year for Made in Pakistan devices and machines in the health sector.

“This year will be a game-changer year for Made in Pakistan devices and machines in the health sector. We, who did not even make our own syringes, will join the countries that make the most advanced machinery this year,” said Chaudhry in a tweet post on Thursday.

He added that at least two global brands are ready to set up their factories in Pakistan.

Earlier, the minister said that Pakistan would become capable to manufacture X-ray and dialysis machines in four to six months

Addressing a ceremony, the Federal Minister said that Pakistan is becoming self-sufficient in the field of health, we did not make thermometers before, today we are making ventilators.

Fawad Chaudhry said that in order to transfer the country's transport sector to electricity, our ministry is bringing "Four Wheeler Electric Vehicles Policy", which will transfer the country's transport to electricity.

