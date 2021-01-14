Palm oil at two-week low as Malaysia maintains high export duty

KUALA LUMPUR: Palm oil futures in Malaysia dropped for a fourth session on Thursday, tracking sharp losses in Dalian oils, amid concerns of tepid demand as the world's second-largest palm exporter maintained its high export tax rate of 8% for next month.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange declined 54 ringgit, or 1.46%, to 3,638 ringgit ($900.27) a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 31, 2020.

Industry players are now anticipating Jan. 1-15 export data from cargo surveyors due on Friday.

Exports during Jan. 1-10 fell between 30% and 35% from the same period in December, cargo surveyors Surveillance said early this week.

FUNDAMENTALS