ANL 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
ASC 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
AVN 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.36%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
BYCO 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
DGKC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.6%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
HASCOL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.3%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.45%)
KAPCO 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PAEL 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.88%)
PPL 98.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PTC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 95.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.28%)
UNITY 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.1%)
BR100 4,889 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,611 Decreased By ▼ -65.61 (-0.27%)
KSE100 46,138 Increased By ▲ 46.03 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,249 Decreased By ▼ -36.79 (-0.19%)
Spot gold may fall into $1,797-$1,819 range

  • The metal may revisit the low of $1,774.79 over the next one or two weeks.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,833 per ounce and fall into a range of $1,797-$1,819.

The support is identified as the 161.8% projection level of a wave c from $1,927.45. This wave deeply pierced below the support on Jan. 11. It has a better chance of extending to $1,775.

The fall from $1,959.01 is classified as a continuation of the preceding downtrend from the Aug. 7, 2020 high of $2,072.50.

The metal may revisit the low of $1,774.79 over the next one or two weeks.

A break above $1,861 could lead to a gain to $1,869. On the daily chart, gold is poised to retest a support at $1,810, the 76.4% retracement of the uptrend from $1,764.29 to $1,959.01.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold may fall into $1,797-$1,819 range

