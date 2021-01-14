PTI-led govt brings country to verge of default, says Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Chief Sirajul Haq while lambasting the government on Wednesday said that PTI-led government has brought the country on the verge of default.

The government has failed on all the fronts, he added.

Talking to media persons after visiting residence of Usama Satti, the JI chief Haq asked the government to ensure justice for the families of the martyrs.

While condemning the brutal murder of Usama Satti, he said that the tragic incident was another example of police brutality.

He said the JI would not allow easy walk over to the government in this case.

He said it was unfortunate that the police was victimizing the innocent people instead of taking actions against the criminals. He said the claims of the government about bringing reforms in police proved a pack of lies. He said the government failed to protect the lives and property of the people.

He reminded that the sugar mafia had minted over $72 million first by exporting sugar stocks and then made $96 million by importing substandard sugar.

He said that the PTI-led government has handed over Pakistan to global financial institutions like International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) as the IMF and the WB were controlling entire monetary and political policies of the country.

