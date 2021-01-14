Canadian canola futures climb

ANL
28.79
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC
16.41
Decreased By
▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL
23.94
Increased By
▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN
93.81
Increased By
▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP
9.89
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO
10.13
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC
114.65
Increased By
▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL
49.70
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL
21.46
Increased By
▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL
26.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL
18.04
Increased By
▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL
15.12
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC
85.51
Decreased By
▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL
8.07
Increased By
▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL
30.34
Increased By
▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO
37.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL
4.38
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM
16.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF
44.20
Increased By
▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL
41.84
Increased By
▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL
13.34
Increased By
▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER
10.76
Increased By
▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL
99.20
Increased By
▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL
26.05
Increased By
▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC
10.15
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK
1.21
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP
46.95
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG
97.64
Increased By
▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY
32.64
Increased By
▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL
1.22
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
