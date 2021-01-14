ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Raw sugar prices rise sharply

Reuters Updated 14 Jan 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose sharply on Wednesday, boosted by growing concern about short-term supply tightness, while cocoa and coffee prices also advanced.

A further strengthening in the currency of major sugar and coffee producer Brazil was also supportive for those commodities. Brazil’s real had its best day since late August 2020 on Tuesday.

A stronger real reduces dollar-denominated prices in local currency terms in Brazil and can deter producer selling.

March raw sugar was up 0.43 cents, or 2.8%, at 15.89 cents per lb by 1501 GMT, climbing towards last week’s 3-1/2 year high of 16.33 cents.

Dealers said poor crops in Thailand and the European Union had helped to tighten supplies, with the front month’s premium to May widening to about 0.93 cents, up from about 0.84 cents at Tuesday’s close.

March white sugar was up $10.90, or 2.5%, at $446.90 a tonne.

March New York cocoa was up $18, or 0.7%, at $2,516 a tonne.

Dealers said the market was performing comparatively well after a sharp fall in prices early this month, but fundamentals remain bearish with demand weak and supplies more than ample.

A pandemic-induced slowdown in global chocolate demand has led to a pile-up of about 100,000 tonnes of cocoa beans in Ivory Coast’s interior, five exporters told Reuters, as farmers struggle to get by with lower than promised prices.

They noted fourth quarter grind data would be closely watched for further indications on demand trends.

March London cocoa rose 15 pounds, or 0.9%, to 1,709 pounds a tonne.

March arabica coffee rose 1.6 cents, or 1.3%, to $1.23 per lb.

March robusta coffee was up $18, or 1.4%, at $1,320 a tonne.

