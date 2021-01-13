KP CM inaugurates Institute at Bacha Khan Medical Complex

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated newly constructed 160-bed medical wards, constructed with a total cost of Rs.1389 million in Institute of Health Sciences at Bacha Khan Medical Complex, district Swabi.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, provincial Ministers Shahram Tarkai and Taimur Saleem Jhagra also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Later on, the Chief Minister along with Speaker National Assembly formally launched the extension of Sehat Card Plus Scheme to the entire population of District Swabi in a ceremony held in this regard.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Mahmood Khan termed the Sehat Card Plus Scheme as a gift of the incumbent government for the people of the province and said that the extension of the scheme to 100 percent population of the province would be completed by the end of January 2021.

He said with the completion of the extension, entire population of the province would avail free medical treatment facilities worth Rs.1.00 million per head per annum from a panel of 400 hospitals across the country.

Mahmood Khan said that the entire population of the newly merged districts already availed the facility but with a lesser coverage of Rs. 0.6 million per annum which will also be increased to Rs. 1.00 million per annum in the upcoming budget.

The chief minister remarked that the incumbent government was fulfilling one by one all the promises it had made to the public in the last general elections.

Criticizing the opposition parties, the Chief Minister said that those who ruled the province in the past deceived the general public in the name of religion and Pakhtoons but did nothing for their welfare, and that’s why the people of the province rejected them in the last general elections.

Speaking about the performance of his government, Mahmood Khan maintained that during short span of two years, the provincial government had completed three mega developmental projects in the province including BRT, Swat Motorway Phase-I and Rashakai Economic Zone.

“Progress is being made on a number of mega developmental projects in communication, energy, tourism, industry and other sectors,” Mahmood Khan remarked and added that with the completion of these schemes the province will turned into a hub of trade and business activities creating employment opportunities for the local people at large scale.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province to formulate its Food Security Policy which will make the province self-sufficient in agriculture products.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced an amount of Rs. 200 million for the missing facilities in Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Rs. 50 million for up-gradation of Kalu Khan Hospital. He also announced construction of two bypass roads and another 45 Km long road in District Swabi.