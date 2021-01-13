ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Brazil's Petrobras CEO denies claims of 'predatory' fuel pricing policy

  • Branco said in the Wednesday edition of daily Valor Econômico that the claims amount to a personal "professional offense" against him and the government's economic policymakers.
  • As graduated economists ... we learned over 40 years ago that price controls are part of a museum of ineffective weapons to fight inflation.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

SAO PAULO: Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has dismissed accusations from private fuel importers that the firm is enforcing a price policy that does not reflect market dynamics.

Branco said in the Wednesday edition of daily Valor Econômico that the claims amount to a personal "professional offense" against him and the government's economic policymakers.

"As graduated economists ... we learned over 40 years ago that price controls are part of a museum of ineffective weapons to fight inflation," Branco was quoted as saying in Valor.

His remarks came as Abicom, a Brazilian association of private fuel importers, filed a complaint last week with antitrust watchdog against the pricing policy the state-run firm.

Petrobras, as the oil company is better known, confirmed Branco's remarks.

According to the Petrobras executive, "the best scenario" for the fuel importers is one where Petrobras sets prices up high above international parity.

"This will make viable those who are more inefficient," Branco told Valor.

Abicom President Sergio Araujo told Reuters costs and international parity prices may vary. But he denied efficiency is at the heart of the matter.

"For a commodity, what the economy teaches us is that one cannot mix up the cost of a product and the cost of opportunity," he said. "It is the market that dictates the price, not costs."

Petrobras oil company Abicom

Brazil's Petrobras CEO denies claims of 'predatory' fuel pricing policy

Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters