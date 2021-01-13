Business & Finance
Citi appoints Shahmir Khaliq as head of Treasury and Trade Solutions
- Khaliq, who was the head of Operations and Technology at TTS, has also served as the company's global head of Direct Custody & Clearing within Markets and Securities Services unit.
13 Jan 2021
Citigroup Inc on Wednesday named Shahmir Khaliq as its head of Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) effective immediately, according to a memo sent to Reuters by a company spokesperson.
Khaliq, who was the head of Operations and Technology at TTS, has also served as the company's global head of Direct Custody & Clearing within Markets and Securities Services unit.
He has been with Citi for nearly three decades and has held several leadership roles within the bank's Country Management (CCO), Banking, Markets and Securities Services and Treasury services divisions.
Khaliq has degrees in finance and economics from the London Business School and London School of Economics. He also has an MBA from the University of Karachi.
Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law
Citi appoints Shahmir Khaliq as head of Treasury and Trade Solutions
Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan
RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC
"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor
Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM
Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’
Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump
Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms
Read more stories
Comments