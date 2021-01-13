Business & Finance
AstraZeneca says to release 2mn vaccine doses a week to UK by mid-Feb
- We've released just over 1.1 million doses, to date, and we are scaling up as we've said very rapidly. And this will happen imminently.
- We're scaling up to 2 million a week imminently, and certainly we hope to be there on or before the middle of February.
13 Jan 2021
LONDON: AstraZeneca is scaling up releases of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the United Kingdom to the point where it expects to be providing 2 million a week by or before the middle of February, a top executive told lawmakers on Wednesday.
"We've released just over 1.1 million doses, to date, and we are scaling up as we've said very rapidly. And this will happen imminently, to releasing 2 million doses a week, we're absolutely on track to do that," said Tom Keith-Roach, president of AstraZeneca UK.
"We're scaling up to 2 million a week imminently, and certainly we hope to be there on or before the middle of February," he said.
Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP
AstraZeneca says to release 2mn vaccine doses a week to UK by mid-Feb
RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC
"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor
Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM
Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’
Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump
Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms
Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process
US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Read more stories
Comments