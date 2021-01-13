ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
Peshawar Chamber calls for direct flights to Kabul, Tehran, Baku

  • Saima Aslam said that they were making efforts for the resolution of all problems on priority basis.
APP 13 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industry (PCSTI) President Mohammad Adnan Jalil has urged the management of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) for launching direct flights from Peshawar airport to Kabul, Tehran, Baku and Dushanbe. He has also called for direct flights to Quetta.

He was talking to a PIA Peshawar District Manager (DM) Miss Saima Aslam during a meeting with her here the other day, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

PCSTI Senior Vice President (SVP) Rehman Gul, Vice President Irfan Shinwari and others were also present on the occasion.

The PCSTI said these new destinations would not only benefit the local business community rather would also increase national exports and help strengthen economy.

During meeting, the traders discussed matters relating to shifting of export bound goods to other cities and PIA related problems faced by them.

The PIA District Manager heard the problems of trading community and issues directives for the resolution of some problems with immediate effect and some after consultations with PIA headquarters.

She said it was the target of PIA management to provide best traveling facilities to its passengers and in cooperation of trading community in this regard would not only help to improve their business but also boost trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Saima Aslam said that they were making efforts for the resolution of all problems on priority basis. She also invited the cabinet of PCSTI for visit to PIA Office and expressed gratitude to them.

Later, the PCSTI Senior Vice President Rehman Gul presented a memorable shield to PIA DM Miss Saima Aslam.

