Transneft expects 2021 revenue to grow 4pc, oil flows to decline

MOSCOW: Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday it expects its 2021 revenue to grow by 4% to 988.6 billion roubles ($13.37 billion).

The company said it expects crude oil flows via its network to decline to 439.1 million from 442.3 million tonnes in 2020 due to production curbs under a global deal.

It had previously expected flows of 440-450 million tonnes for 2021.