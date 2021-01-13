Markets
Transneft expects 2021 revenue to grow 4pc, oil flows to decline
- The company said it expects crude oil flows via its network to decline to 439.1 million from 442.3 million tonnes in 2020 due to production curbs under a global deal.
13 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday it expects its 2021 revenue to grow by 4% to 988.6 billion roubles ($13.37 billion).
The company said it expects crude oil flows via its network to decline to 439.1 million from 442.3 million tonnes in 2020 due to production curbs under a global deal.
It had previously expected flows of 440-450 million tonnes for 2021.
Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP
Transneft expects 2021 revenue to grow 4pc, oil flows to decline
RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC
"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor
Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM
Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’
Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump
Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms
Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process
US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Read more stories
Comments