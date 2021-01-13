World
Mexico's official coronavirus death toll rises to 135,682
- The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, due to little testing.
13 Jan 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico reported 14,395 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,314 more fatalities on Tuesday, according to the health ministry, bringing its total to 1,556,028 infections and 135,682 deaths.
