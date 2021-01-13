Markets
Palm gains 1% as US cuts soybean supply forecast
13 Jan 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed 1% on Wednesday, recovering from two straight sessions of falls, as rival soyoil prices jumped after a widely watched US report cut its forecast for soybean supplies.
The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 39 ringgit, or 1.06%, to 3,734 ringgit ($923.23) a tonne in early trade.
