ANL 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.3%)
ASC 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.16%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.83%)
AVN 93.99 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (5.79%)
BOP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 114.72 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.29%)
EPCL 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.38%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.54%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
HASCOL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
HUBC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
JSCL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.23%)
KAPCO 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
MLCF 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.75%)
POWER 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.84%)
PPL 99.63 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.02%)
PRL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
PTC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.78%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 46.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
TRG 96.24 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (9.24%)
UNITY 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.67%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,911 Increased By ▲ 35.79 (0.73%)
BR30 24,835 Increased By ▲ 237.34 (0.96%)
KSE100 46,259 Increased By ▲ 337.22 (0.73%)
KSE30 19,359 Increased By ▲ 146.76 (0.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit record high on Airtel boost

  • Shares of Bharti Airtel rose 5% and was the biggest boost to the Nifty 50 index after the company said on Tuesday it was initiating process to revise foreign investment limit up to 100%.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Wednesday to a record high, led by gains in Bharti Airtel after the telecom operator initiated process to increase foreign investment, and ahead of earnings from technology heavy weights Infosys and Wipro due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.5% to 14,630 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.34% to 49,703.93 by 0348 GMT.

A fall in vegetable prices helped India's retail inflation to ease in December to within the central bank's 2% to 6% target range, although it is unlikely to cut the policy repo rate soon, economists said.

Shares of Bharti Airtel rose 5% and was the biggest boost to the Nifty 50 index after the company said on Tuesday it was initiating process to revise foreign investment limit up to 100%.

Meanwhile, India's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered an indefinite stay on the implementation of new agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protest from farmers.

Indian shares benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Bharti Airtel Infosys Bharti Airtel Ltd rose Foreign Direct Investment India's Supreme Court NSE Nifty Wipro

Indian shares hit record high on Airtel boost

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters