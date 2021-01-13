ANL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.65%)
Indonesia to import 2.6mn tonnes of soybeans this year

  • The imports will be used to support tofu and tempeh production, he said.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia plans to import 2.6 million tonnes of soybeans this year, Agung Hendriadi, the head of the country's food security agency at the agriculture ministry, told parliament on Wednesday.

The imports will be used to support tofu and tempeh production, he said.

indonesia soybean soyoil Agung Hendriadi tempeh production food security agency

Indonesia to import 2.6mn tonnes of soybeans this year

