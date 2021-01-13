Markets
Indonesia to import 2.6mn tonnes of soybeans this year
JAKARTA: Indonesia plans to import 2.6 million tonnes of soybeans this year, Agung Hendriadi, the head of the country's food security agency at the agriculture ministry, told parliament on Wednesday.
The imports will be used to support tofu and tempeh production, he said.
