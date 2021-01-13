ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
Indonesia to import 646,944 tonnes of white sugar in Q1

  • It will import 323,472 tonnes of white sugar in February and the same amount in March.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia will import 646,944 tonnes of white sugar in January-March this year, Kasdi Subagyono, the country's director general of plantations told parliament on Wednesday.

It will import 323,472 tonnes of white sugar in February and the same amount in March. Indonesia has approved 3.31 million tonnes of raw sugar imports this year.

