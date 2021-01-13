Argentine farmers’ strike has no immediate effect on grains export operations

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine grains ports and oilseeds crushing plants operated without major problems on Tuesday, the local export companies’ chamber said, despite a sales strike by farmers protesting a recent government decision to limit daily corn exports.

On Monday the government said international corn shipments would be limited to 30,000 tonnes a day. The policy replaced an earlier decision to suspend all corn shipments in January and February. Farmers slammed both policies as unnecessary.

Growers started a three-day ban on crop sales at midnight on Sunday to protest the market interventions. Argentina is the world’s No. 3 corn supplier as well as its No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed.