ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU soft wheat exports at 13.6m tonnes after Brexit data

Reuters Updated 13 Jan 2021

PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 13.61 million tonnes by Jan. 10, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The bloc had reported soft wheat exports of 16.04 million tonnes by the same week last season, the data showed.

However, the Commission said in its data document that the current season’s figures were no longer directly comparable with previous periods due to Britain’s exit from the bloc.

From Jan. 1, the data covered the EU’s 27 countries, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain, it said.

As the EU’s system for compiling customs data on exports and imports does not include information on trade within the bloc, it was not possible to revise previous data relating to Britain, it added.

Britain left the EU’s customs union at the end of December, following a transition period after its formal exit from the bloc in early 2020.

The switch to counting Britain as a non-EU country could have varying effects on figures for cereal trade.

Britain is a large importer of maize both from the EU and the rest of the world. It is usually a net exporter of wheat and barley, although a poor 2020 harvest has led the country to import a large amount of wheat this season.

The Commission’s latest weekly update showed that EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 3.80 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 4.16 million, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 8.93 million tonnes versus 11.85 million a year ago.

EU soft wheat exports at 13.6m tonnes after Brexit data

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Loss of Rs1trn: SRB says FBR claim ‘appears’ to be untrue

Law ministry asked to examine contract with DFID

PM declines to accept Tabish’s resignation

Nov LSM grows by 14.5pc YoY: Umar

Future business: Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank: NYT

Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned

Nandipur case: IHC rejects pleas against acquittal of Awan, Kiyani

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.