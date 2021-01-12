Opposition only interested to protect personal stakes: Buzdar

LAHORE: Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan briefed the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar about the departmental performance Tuesday.

The CM expressed the satisfaction over rates and availability of wheat and flour stocks as Punjab is the only province where 20kg flour bags are available at the fixed rate.

The flour price has been stabilized due to the timely decisions and the government will continue to facilitate the consumers. No one will be allowed to exploit the people, he stressed.

The CM regretted that the opposition is only interested to protect its personal stakes adding that PDM is an unnatural alliance of rejected elements which have always ignored the national interest.

The looters cannot deceive the people as the citizens are fully aware of the corrupt, he said.

Opposition's negative role is highly deplorable and it must also realize that people cannot be served through statements, the CM added.

The senior minister stated that flour price had been stabilized due to departmental steps as the food department ensured ample supply of flour along with price monitoring.

On the other side, the negative narrative of the PDM has been defeated and opposition should shun the politics of chaos as it has no program for the masses, he advised.