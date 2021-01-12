Kazakhstan's daily oil output down by 11pc on Jan. 11 amid power outages

MOSCOW: Kazakhstan's oil output was down by 11% on Jan. 11 to 1.57 million barrels per day from 1.78 million barrels per day on Jan. 10 as poor weather caused power outages, two industry sources citing daily output data told Reuters on Tuesday.

Oil output at Kazakhstan's major Tengiz oilfield was down by 26% on Monday compared with Sunday's level at 437,792 barrels, while output on the second-largest Kashagan oilfield was down by 7% to 353,921 barrels, according to the data seen by the sources.

One of the sources said that oil output on Kashagan oil field remains lower than normal on Jan. 12.

Chevron-led Tengizchevroil, the operator of the Tengiz field, said that it experienced "temporary outage at one of its units, due to a power interruption on January 11, 2021", adding that production units are now operating.

Kashagan's operator, the North Caspian Oil Company and Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry did not immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment.

On Monday Kazakhstan suspended oil transit via Russia due to power outages.