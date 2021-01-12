ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,885 Increased By ▲ 41.54 (0.86%)
BR30 24,638 Increased By ▲ 370.97 (1.53%)
KSE100 45,999 Increased By ▲ 393.18 (0.86%)
KSE30 19,249 Increased By ▲ 152.88 (0.8%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chinese ferrous futures fade on virus concerns, winter restocking

  • Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were down 1.6% to 1,031 yuan a tonne.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

BEIJING: Ferrous futures in China declined on Tuesday, with Shanghai steel products down more than 3% in early trade tracking a drop in raw material prices, disrupted by domestic coronavirus situation and the coming restocking plan.

China reported 55 new COVID-19 cases for Jan.11. Hebei has stepped up restrictions to stop further infections, though it also hampered steel mills' outbound transportation.

Meanwhile, the winter restocking for steel products - normally weeks ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays - also disrupted steel prices.

"Considering off-peak season has arrived... market will not accept high profit margins for steel products," analysts with Huatai Futures wrote in a note.

Most active steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for May delivery, fell 2.5% to 4,296 yuan ($664.20) a tonne as of 0200 GMT.

Hot rolled coil, used in the manufacturing sector, slipped 2.6% to 4,429 yuan a tonne.

Both contracts fell more than 3% earlier in the session.

Stainless steel futures, for March delivery, dropped 3.3% to 13,735 yuan per tonne. It was down as much as 4.4% earlier in the session.

Prices for steelmaking ingredients also fell.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were down 1.6% to 1,031 yuan a tonne.

Coking coal fell 2.8% to 1,728 yuan per tonne and coke down 3.9% to 2,756 yuan.

The plunge in coke prices came after market expectations that new coke capacity could be released in the first half of the year to ease supply shortages, said Huatai Futures.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China fell $1.5 to $171 per tonne on Monday, according to Steel Home consultancy.

China COVID19 SteelHome consultancy Dalian coking coal Huatai Futures

Chinese ferrous futures fade on virus concerns, winter restocking

Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar

Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 41 deaths, 2,408 new infections in 24 hours

Glum mood 10 years after Tunisia protest ousted president

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters