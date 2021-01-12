CBOT soybeans may retest support at $13.53-1/2

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may retest a support at $13.53-1/2 per bushel, following the completion of a five-wave cycle.

The cycle started at $12.46-1/4. It has an extended wave 1 and a very short wave 5. This wave structure signals a diminishing bullish momentum.

A temporary top may have formed around $13.86-1/2.

Resistance is at $13.73-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain to $13.86-1/2, the 200% projection level of the uptrend from $12.80.

On the daily chart, a hanging man formed on Monday around a resistance at $13.85, the 600% projection level of an uptrend from $8.75.

The reversal pattern looks convincing, given that the contract failed twice to break $13.85. Its indication is strong that a decent correction is due.

