ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,865 Increased By ▲ 21.45 (0.44%)
BR30 24,447 Increased By ▲ 179.82 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,864 Increased By ▲ 258.61 (0.57%)
KSE30 19,187 Increased By ▲ 90.48 (0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rebound, Hong Kong hovers near 1-year high

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.74%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.14% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.6%?.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rebounded on Tuesday from their worst session in three weeks a day earlier, underpinned by gains in the consumer and aerospace sectors, while Hong Kong shares inched higher to hover near a one-year peak hit in the previous session.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.8% at 3,559.86, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.1%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.74%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.14% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.6%?.

** However, gains were capped by continued worries over a pickup in coronavirus infections in northern China and tensions between Beijing and Washington.

** China reported a drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours amid a flurry of new measures in Hebei province surrounding Beijing, ranging from home quarantines starting on Tuesday in one county and a lockdown of the provincial capital.

** "Despite high growth expectations in China, investors could not shake off the coronavirus resurgences around the world," analysts at DBS said in a note.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.54% to 11,119.24, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.46% at 28,037.51, not far from a high of 28,176.65 hit a day earlier, the loftiest level since Jan. 22, 2020.

** Analysts said gains in Hong Kong stocks were supported by rising capital flows from mainland. Official data showed that investors on Monday bought the most Hong Kong stocks through the stock connect scheme since the programme was launched.

** As US investors dump shares in Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing President Donald Trump, bargain hunters in China are taking the opposite side of that trade, wagering that a Joe Biden presidency will reverse the investment ban.

** Separately, Wall Street firms in Hong Kong including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan on Monday moved to reduce exposure to Chinese telecom companies named in a US ban on investments in companies Washington considers linked to China's military.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.45% while Japan''s Nikkei index was up 0.06%.

China stocks JPMorgan Goldman Sachs Nikkei COVID19 coronavirus case ChiNext Composite index MSCI's Asia ex Japan stock index Shanghai's STAR50 index Chinese H shares Hong Kong rose

China stocks rebound, Hong Kong hovers near 1-year high

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 41 deaths, 2,408 new infections in 24 hours

Glum mood 10 years after Tunisia protest ousted president

Trump shores up Pence ties as Democrats move to impeach

Indonesian divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes

Vast informal sector majority affected by Covid-19: PBS

Conservative social network Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters