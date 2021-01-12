Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
12 Jan 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 80.00 80.25 78.65 79.79 12:27 - 0.02 16454 79.77
Jan 11
May'21 80.88 81.01 79.39 80.52 12:25 - -0.03 8695 80.55
Jan 11
Jul'21 81.65 81.65 80.10 81.23 12:27 - -0.02 3565 81.25
Jan 11
=================================================================================
