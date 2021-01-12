ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold near 6-week low in Europe

Reuters 12 Jan 2021

LONDON: Gold fell on Monday, hovering close to a six-week trough hit earlier in the session, pressured by a robust dollar and higher US Treasury yields amid expectations of more fiscal stimulus.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,832.60 per ounce by 1425 GMT, after touching its lowest since Dec. 2 at $1,816.53. Gold last week recorded its biggest percentage fall since late November.

US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,833.10.

Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst with ThinkMarkets, said that gold was retreating because of the dollar making further gains.

But this trend is likely to be short-lived and “there is an increased potential for gold to go higher in medium-term,” with the massive amount of liquidity also likely to support demand for physical gold, he added.

The dollar index scaled a near three-week peak, amid gains in the US 10-year Treasury yield.

Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said in a note the bank was “neutral” on the outlook for gold.

“We believe safe-haven demand (for gold) should fade further as we project a resumption of the economic recovery despite renewed lockdowns in many European countries,” Menke added.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Friday said the US economy was headed for an “impressive” year, helped by vaccines and larger spending.

Still, gold will continue to be supported by the low interest rate environment, analysts said.

“Positive for gold is that central banks are going to be dovish for the long term... It has built a solid support area around $1,830 and there’s a good chance of gold recovering to $1,880 or $1,900,” said ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.

Meanwhile, world shares came off record highs on caution over rising coronavirus cases.

Elsewhere, silver fell 2.9% to $24.62 per ounce, having earlier fallen to a near one-month low of $24.30.

Silver “should continue moving in gold’s slipstream,” Menke added.

Platinum dropped 5.1% to $1,010.15 per ounce, while palladium slipped 1% to $2,346.85.

Gold near 6-week low in Europe

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Don’t drag armed forces into political matters: ISPR

COAS, ISI DG meet PM

Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system launched

Nepra too forms body to probe power breakdown

Cabinet to be briefed today

Discos sell-off, management contract process expedited

Democrats move to impeach Trump in final days of presidency

Ford, Toyota face US production slowdown

Collection targets assigned to RTOs withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.