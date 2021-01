KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.580 billion and the number of lots traded at 17,544.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 8.681 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.569 billion, silver PKR 1.236 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 1.067 billion, platinum PKR 361.269 million, DJ PKR 226.853 million, crude oil PKR 198.998 million, copper PKR 142.804 million, natural gas PKR 72.307 million and SP500 PKR 23.739 million.

