Importers buy about 100,000 tonnes of wheat

HAMBURG: Private buyers have purchased around 100,000 tonnes of wheat in past days as import demand from the country continues, European traders said on Monday.

Two consignments of about 50,000 to 55,000 tonnes each were purchased, one at about $306 per tonne and another at about $305 per tonne, both C&F free out. Both were for prompt shipment from optional origins, with the wheat was expected to be sourced from the Black Sea region, possibly Ukraine.